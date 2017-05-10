Video: Jose Mourinho and Wayne Rooney preview Man Utd vs Celta

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and captain Wayne Rooney held a pre-match press conference today in the build-up to tomorrow’s Europa League semi-final second leg against Celta Vigo.
Mourinho gave a team news update in which he confirmed that he had no fresh injury problems, but those who are already out will be out for the rest of the season.
He also spoke of the importance to United of progressing to the final and going on to win the competition.
