Video: Juan Mata says Jose Mourinho hates losing

#MUFC man @juanmata8 praises manager José Mourinho after @ManUtd's latest trophy:#UELfinal pic.twitter.com/6hDbfT5j1a
— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 25, 2017
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata says the fact that manager Jose Mourinho hates losing was decisive in their Europa League triumph.
Speaking after last night’s win over Ajax in the final, Mata said Mourinho treats finals with the respect they deserve, motivates the team well and in a way that stops them making mistakes.
He claimed that approach had allowed them to play well in last night’s game and that was why he had the trophy in his hands at the time of the interview.