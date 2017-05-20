Video: Jurgen Klopp confirms talks with Liverpool transfer targets

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he has held talks with prospective new signings about moves to Anfield.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Premier League finale against Middlesbrough on Sunday, the Reds boss said that he had already opened discussions with his transfer targets as he seeks to strengthen for the 2017/18.
Click play to watch the press conference in full, including Klopp’s transfer revelations.
The Reds needs a win to guarantee Champions League qualification.