Video: Jurgen Klopp give Coutinho fitness update and previews Liverpool vs Southampton

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp held his pre-match press conference this morning ahead of his side’s Premier League game against Southampton.
The Reds host the Saints at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.
Klopp gave a team news update, including the positive development that Philippe Coutinho is set to be fit to play despite limping off during last Monday’s win over Watford.
The Reds boss joked that Coutinho had started running again after the thigh injury, but was currently running like goalkeeping coach John Achterberg.
He ruled Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson out of this weekend’s game.
