Video: Jurgen Klopp says he is in a positive mood, without drugs, ahead of West Ham game

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters that he has not been taking drugs ahead of Sunday’s game against West Ham United.
The Reds boss delivered a press conference that was, even by his own breezy standards, very upbeat at Melwood this morning. He felt obliged to clarify that his positive pre-match mood was not chemically-induced.
His good mood was not tempered by the news that Roberto Firmino and Lucas Leiva are both injury doubts ahead of the game.
Click play to watch the press conference in full.