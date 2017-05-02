Video: Jurgen Klopp’s post-match hug with Emre Can at Watford

Emre and Jürgen there… 🔴 pic.twitter.com/PuaivPunDU
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 1, 2017
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not exactly picky when it comes to giving out hugs. Indeed, you can see him giving several in the video above.
But there was an extra special one reserved for match-winner Emre Can after his overhead kick in last night’s 0-1 away win at Watford. Klopp can be seen striding across the Vicarage Road pitch to hunt Can down and wrap him up in a congratulatory embrace.
Big smiles all round for the two Germans.