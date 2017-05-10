Video: Liverpool and Chelsea target Virgil van Dijk resumes outdoor training

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk has returned to outdoor training.
The Dutch centre-back, who has been linked with a summer move to Liverpool or Chelsea shared video footage of him wearing boots and running on grass for the first time since suffering ligament damage to his foot during the 3-0 home win over Leicester City in January.
Until that point he had been established as perhaps the best defender in the Premier League this season.
Despite his return to the training pitch, Van Dijk is still working away from the rest of Claude Puel’s squad as he completes his rehabilitation. He is unlikely to feature again this season.