Video: Liverpool players model their new kit and training gear

Liverpool’s players have been taking part in a photoshoot to model their new home kit and training gear for the 2017/18 campaign.
The Reds’ kit for next season was unveiled last month. They have now shared behind-the-scenes footage of some of Jurgen Klopp’s squad wearing it for the first time.
Right-back Nathaniel Clyne, left-back James Milner midfielders Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum, playmaker Philippe Coutinho, forwards Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi, goalkeeper Simon Mignolet and captain Jordan Henderson were all involved in the modelling.