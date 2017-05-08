Video: Liverpool sub attempts bottle flip during Southampton game

Alberto Moreno is clearly not a bottle flip pro pic.twitter.com/QUx7HIZbvY
— 🔴 (@MythicalMata) May 7, 2017
Yesterday’s Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton was not exactly a pulsating affair. If any evidence was needed that the goalless draw was a tough watch for those gathered at Anfield, even the substitutes allowed their mind to wander away from the game.
TV cameras caught Reds bench-warmer Alberto Moreno attempting the bottle-flip challenge during the game. As the live broadcast cut to pictures of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp patrolling his technical area, Spanish left-back Moreno could be seen in the background trying to get a bottle of water to achieve the perfect landing.