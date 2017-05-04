Video: Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster scores for England U17 vs Norway U17

England are level after some superb work from Jadon Sancho… #YoungLions pic.twitter.com/Z9LVDkBuhV
— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 4, 2017
Having forced his way into a first-team matchday squad for the first time last month, Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster is now away on international duty with England Under-17s at the European Under-17 Championships in Croatia.
Brewster’s tournament got off to a flying start. He scored the first two goals for Steve Cooper’s side as they came from behind to record a 1-3 win over Norway Under-17s in their tournament opener.
For both of his goals, Brewster had Manchester City’s Jadon Sancho to thank for excellent work in the build-up.
GOAL! Silky skills from @ManCity's Jadon Sancho and clinical finishing by @LFC's Rhian Brewster puts @England ahead in Croatia pic.twitter.com/JJhhLjhcMQ
— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 4, 2017