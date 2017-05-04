Video: Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster scores for England U17 vs Norway U17

Having forced his way into a first-team matchday squad for the first time last month, Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster is now away on international duty with England Under-17s at the European Under-17 Championships in Croatia.

Brewster’s tournament got off to a flying start. He scored the first two goals for Steve Cooper’s side as they came from behind to record a 1-3 win over Norway Under-17s in their tournament opener.

For both of his goals, Brewster had Manchester City’s Jadon Sancho to thank for excellent work in the build-up.