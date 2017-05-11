Video: Lucas Leiva teases documentary about his Liverpool career

My story. ‘Lucas: 10 Years a Red’. Coming soon to LFCTV. pic.twitter.com/DCJ2CqT693
— Lucas Leiva (@LucasLeiva87) May 11, 2017
Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has shared a video showing an extract from a documentary about his Anfield career.
The minute-long clip comes from Lucas: 10 Years a Red, which will air on the club’s in-house TV channel soon. It shows him revealing that he never expected to spend so long at the club when he first signed for them.
Lucas, aged 30, joined Liverpool from Brazilian side Gremio in 2007 and has made 339 appearances for the club to date.