Video: Maltesers passed round the Arsenal bench during Man Utd game

Oh my. @Arsenal subs celebrating with maltesers. 😂 #ARSMUNpic.twitter.com/HUrN0UeQ1M
— FOX Sports Football (@FOXSportsFC) May 7, 2017
It looked like Arsenal were confident of coasting to victory over Manchester United yesterday afternoon when live TV footage of Jose Mourinho showed a bag of Maltesers being passed round the Arsenal bench in the background during the game.
Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville was among those taken aback by what he had seen.
The Gunners did indeed ease to a 2-0 victory, but it was their groundstaff rather than substitutes who were enjoying a mid-game snack.