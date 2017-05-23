Video: Man Utd legend Eric Cantona’s message to the people of Manchester

Eric Cantona asked us to share this message to the people of Manchester. #WeStandTogether pic.twitter.com/v08yi79vrq
— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 23, 2017
Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has recorded a video message to the people of Manchester in the wake of last night’s suicide bombing on an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.
Cantona’s message, which was released via broadcaster Eurosport, said he loved the city, Mancunians, England and the English people deeply. He also said he was thinking deeply of the victims of the attack, those wounded and their families.
You can see the Frenchman’s message in the video above.