Video: Man Utd lift the Europa League trophy

Posted by - May 25, 2017 - All News, Europa League, Football videos, Manchester United

This was the moment Manchester United lifted the Europa League trophy.

The Red Devils received the trophy in an on-pitch presentation at the Friends Arena, in Stockholm, after last night’s 2-0 win over Ajax in the final.

Captain Wayne Rooney, who came on as a substitute for a late cameo appearance, held the silverware aloft.

Right-back Antonio Valencia, who had worn the armband for most of the match, was one of those closest to Rooney during the trophy lift.