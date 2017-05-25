Video: Man Utd lift the Europa League trophy

The moment @ManUtd lifted their 6th European trophy and celebrated their place in the 2017/18 #UCL…#UELfinal pic.twitter.com/LjFebYdnNc
— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 24, 2017
This was the moment Manchester United lifted the Europa League trophy.
The Red Devils received the trophy in an on-pitch presentation at the Friends Arena, in Stockholm, after last night’s 2-0 win over Ajax in the final.
Captain Wayne Rooney, who came on as a substitute for a late cameo appearance, held the silverware aloft.
Right-back Antonio Valencia, who had worn the armband for most of the match, was one of those closest to Rooney during the trophy lift.