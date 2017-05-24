Video: Man Utd players arrive for Europa League final

The players have arrived at the Friends Arena ahead of kick-off. #UELfinal
Where to watch: https://t.co/QwyIDdO23D pic.twitter.com/1WqQRj6oRl
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 24, 2017
Manchester United’s players have arrived at the Friends Arena in Stockholm ahead of this evening’s Europa League final clash with Ajax.
The players were looking sharp in their Paul Smith suits as they entered the stadium and made their way to the away dressing room to begin their final preparations.
You can see the Red Devils making their way into the stadium in the video above.
The likes of Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all feature in the footage, as does manager Jose Mourinho.