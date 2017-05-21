Video: Man Utd players (including prospective debutants) arrive to play Crystal Palace

Manchester United’s players have arrived at Old Trafford ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League finale against Crystal Palace.

Manager Jose Mourinho cut a serious figure as he arrived at the stadium. He was followed by some experienced faces and some unfamiliar ones.

Captain Wayne Rooney is involved, as is midfielder Paul Pogba, who is back from compassionate leave and needs to prove his sharpness ahead of the Europa League final.

But several youngsters, many of whom are in line to make their debuts this afternoon, can also be seen making their way to the dressing room.