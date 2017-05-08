Video: Man Utd produce Scott McTominay highlights reel

See a trio of Reserves goals scored by our latest first-team debutant, @McTominay10… pic.twitter.com/RPHvsjhfWy
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 8, 2017
Manchester United have released a video showing some of debutant Scott McTominay’s highlights for the under-23 side.
The Lancaster-born Scotland youth international would not have been familiar to many United fans before being named on the bench for yesterday’s game against Arsenal – and coming on for Juan Mata in the 84th minute to make his debut.
United have been working to tell their social media followers a bit more about the new kid by compiling footage of three of his goals for the under-23 side.
