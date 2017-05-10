Video: Man Utd training ahead of Celta Vigo game

Manchester United’s players have completed their final training session ahead of tomorrow evening’s Europa League semi-final second leg against Celta Vigo.

The Red Devils face their Spanish opponents at Old Trafford on Thursday night, with a 1-0 advantage from the first leg.

Forward Anthony Martial and goalkeeper Joel Pereira must also have a big boxing match coming up. They were sparring with each other between drills.

You can see that and more footage from today’s session in the video above.