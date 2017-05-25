Video: Man Utd’s dressing room celebrations

— Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) May 24, 2017
These were the scenes inside the Manchester United dressing room after their Europa League final triumph.
United celebrated their 2-0 win over Ajax and Champions League qualification in the away dressing room of the Friends Arena, in Stockholm, after the final whistle.
Midfielder Juan Mata is the man with his hands on the trophy at the time this footage was capture. He is posing for a photo.
Several of his team-mates are posing for selfies or else dancing and hugging each other.