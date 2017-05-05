Video: How Marcus Rashford convinced Paul Pogba to let him take that free-kick

"He told me he was feeling it, and he put it in…"
Pogba had no problems with Rashford stepping up for the free-kick.
🎤 @DesKellyBTS pic.twitter.com/nb9cyOGuLs
— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) May 5, 2017
Manchester United’s record signing Paul Pogba has revealed how teenage striker Marcus Rashford convinced him to give up free-kick duties for what proved to be the winning goal in last night’s Europa League semi-final first leg against Celta Vigo.
Speaking in a post-match interview, Pogba revealed that Rashford had told him he was “feeling it” as they assessed the set-piece.
The Frenchman duly stepped aside and left the free-kick to Rashford, who fired the ball into the net for the only goal of the game.