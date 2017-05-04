Video: Marcus Rashford’s stunning free-kick goal vs Celta Vigo

Who else?!
Marcus Rashford curls in a free-kick to give Man Utd the lead in Spain!
👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/h6ik57SvXD
— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) May 4, 2017
Wonderkid Marcus Rashford has given Manchester United the breakthrough in their Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo this evening.
United has missed a sackful of chances to take the lead in the first leg in Spain before Rashford stepped up with a moment of magic.
The England international his a powerful, right-footed free-kick from the right-hand side of the penalty area. Keeper Sergio Alvarez helped matters my gambling on Rashford trying to beat his wall, but that takes nothing away from the shot.
United now how a crucial away goal to take back to Old Trafford for the second leg.