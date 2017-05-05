Video: Marcus Rashford’s work ethic praised by Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho praised striker Marcus Rashford after his winning goal in last night’s Europa League semi-final first leg against Celta Vigo.

Mourinho spoke of Rashford’s work ethic in his post-match interview, describing him as a 19-year-old kid in love with football and revealing that he stays an extra half-hour after training sessions to work on his game.

The England international’s free-kick gave United a crucial away goal to bring home from Spain.