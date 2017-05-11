Video: Marouane Fellaini’s goal vs Celta Vigo from a Marcus Rashford assist

Man Utd's last three goals in the Europa League:
⚽️ Rashford
⚽️ Rashford
🎯 Rashford Assist
What a ball for Marouane Fellaini! pic.twitter.com/7OhgzohWVL
— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) May 11, 2017
Manchester United’s Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo has been all about Marcus Rashford so far.
Having scored the only goal of the first leg, he turned provide in the second leg at Old Trafford tonight.
The 19-year-old’s delightful looped cross to the back post found Marouane Fellaini, who beat Celta keeper Sergio Alvarez at his near post with a powerful header.
United are now 2-0 up on aggregate, leaving Celta needing two goals to send them through on away goals.