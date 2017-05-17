Video: Mauricio Pochettino confirms he will be in charge of Spurs next season

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that he will be in charge of the club next season.
The Argentine boss was emphatic in his insistence that he will not be leaving the north Londoners this summer. He has been linked with the Barcelona job after impressing at Spurs, but he told reporters at his press conference today that he will not have gone anywhere by the time the 2017/18 campaign gets underway.
