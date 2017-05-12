Video: Mauricio Pochettino discusses winning Premier League manager of the month

"For me it's an award, a trophy that deserves to be shared with everyone at the club."
A humble Mauricio on his manager of the month award. pic.twitter.com/W5gc8kk48U
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 12, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has been reacting to being named as Premier League manager of the month for April.
The Spurs boss was rewarded for leading his side to six wins from six games over the course of the month, scoring 16 goals and conceding only one.
Pochettino said he thought the award should be shared with everyone at the club.
He branded it a fantastic month of putting pressure on Chelsea and fighting for the Premier League title.