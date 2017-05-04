Video: Mauricio Pochettino previews West Ham vs Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino held his pre-match press conference earlier today ahead of Friday night’s Premier League clash with West Ham United at the London Stadium.
Spurs have the opportunity to close the gap on league leaders Chelsea to just one point ahead of the Blues’ game against Middlesbrough on Monday evening.
As well as talking about the title race, Pochettino was once again forced to field questions on rumours linking his players with transfers away from the club.
