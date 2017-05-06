Video: Mauricio Pochettino rues Spurs’ missed chances vs West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino bemoaned the hatful of decent chances missed by his side during last night’s 1-0 defeat at West Ham United.
Spurs had the chance to close the gap to Premier League leaders Chelsea to just one point by winning their Friday night game, but instead the Blues can stretch the lead to seven points by beating Middlesbrough on Monday night.
Although Antonio Conte’s side can wrap up the title before Spurs have kicked another ball by also beating West Bromwich Albion on Friday night, Pochettino is not conceding just yet.
