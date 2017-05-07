Video: The moment Newcastle’s players learn they are champions

The moment when Newcastle won the Championship. #Nufc pic.twitter.com/kYqO4DzDZp
— George Caulkin (@CaulkinTheTimes) May 7, 2017
This is the moment Newcastle United’s players found out they were heading back to the Premier League as champions.
Rafa Benitez’s side, who had already secured automatic promotion, looked set to finish second behind Brighton and Hove Albion.
But the Seagulls conceded a late equaliser against Aston Villa today, which handed the title to the Magpies.
With the Toon having already kept their side of the bargain with a 3-0 win over Barnsley, Brighton’s slip-up was enough to see Benitez and his team top the table.