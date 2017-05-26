Video: Pablo Zabaleta poses in West Ham shirt after signing from Man City

#WelcomeZabaleta pic.twitter.com/8W9zqzrBoF
West Ham United have confirmed the signing of Manchester City right-back Pablo Zabaleta.
Zabaleta has signed a two-year contract at the London Stadium to become the east London club’s first signing of the summer. He will officially join his new side on July 1, when his City contract expires.
The Argentinian defender was out of contract at the Etihad Stadium and bade an emotional farewell to City fans after nine years at the club in the penultimate game of the season against West Bromwich Albion.
He has found a new club very club, with Slaven Bilic’s Hammers moving to snap up the 32-year-old on a free transfer.
