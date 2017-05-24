Video: Paul Pogba gives Man Utd the lead vs Ajax

Posted by - May 24, 2017 - All News, Europa League, Football videos, Manchester United, Netherlands

Manchester United lead Ajax in the Europa League final.

The most expensive footballer in the world, Paul Pogba, gave the Red Devils the breakthrough at the Friends Arena in Stockholm this evening.

A heavily deflected shot from the French midfielder left Ajax keeper André Onana off balance and completely stranded as the ball looped past him and into the net.

Defender Davinson Sanchez was the player who got the decisive touch to Pogba’s 25-yard effort.