Video: Paul Pogba wear the new Man Utd away kit at Old Trafford

Creating 🔥 with @LifeofDesiigner 👊🏾#HereToCreate @adidasfootball @manutd pic.twitter.com/LcF7KEkKoJ
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) May 12, 2017
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been modelling the club’s new away kit at Old Trafford.
The 1992-inspired grey kit was unveiled earlier this week, and Pogba was among those photographed wearing it.
United’s record signing now stars in footage that shows him donning the 2017/18 away kit and stepping out of the tunnel at Old Trafford.
You can see Pogba on the turf at the Theatre of Dreams in the new gear in the video above.