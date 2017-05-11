Video: Paul Pogba’s keepy-uppy dribbling skills

Paul Pogba with some incredible skills in the middle of the park for Man Utd.
Amazing close control. pic.twitter.com/tDnWDtDPbz
— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) May 11, 2017
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba looks up for tonight’s Europa League semi-final second leg against Celta Vigo.
He combined skill, pace and power to create this chance for Marcus Rashford in the first half.
Controlling the ball in the air, in his own half and facing his own goal, the France international produced an impressive ball juggling routine to turn, beat a couple of opponents and drive towards the Celta defence and then pass the ball to Rashford.