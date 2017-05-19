Video and Photo: Ander Herrera name Man Utd’s Player of the Year

You've voted @AnderHerrera the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year for 2016/17 – well deserved! #MUFCPOTY pic.twitter.com/N1GgE6a8TG
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 18, 2017
Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has been voted as the club’s player of the season.
The Spanish star scooped the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award at a ceremony last night.
Herrera, aged 27, has established himself as a firm favourite at Old Trafford this season, with many earmarking him as the club’s next captain
You can see Herrera posing with the award in the photo above. The video below shows him discussing his win.
Reaction from the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year – the one and only @AnderHerrera! 🏆 #MUFCPOTY pic.twitter.com/k2k0KMMEs3
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 18, 2017