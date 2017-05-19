Video and Photo: Ander Herrera name Man Utd’s Player of the Year

Posted by - May 19, 2017 - All News, Football videos, Manchester United, Photos

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has been voted as the club’s player of the season.

The Spanish star scooped the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award at a ceremony last night.

Herrera, aged 27, has established himself as a firm favourite at Old Trafford this season, with many earmarking him as the club’s next captain

You can see Herrera posing with the award in the photo above. The video below shows him discussing his win.