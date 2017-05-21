Video and Photo: Harry Kane reacts to winning the Golden Boot

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been giving his reaction to winning the Premier League Golden Boot.

A hat-trick in today’s final game of the season against Hull City took Kane to 29 goals for the campaign and rubber-stamped his position as the 2016/17 season’s top scorer.

After the final whistle at the KCOM Stadium, the England international was presented with the eponymous Golden Boot.

He recorded a short video message in response to his achievement and later took to Twitter to say: “So proud to win this beauty again! Thanks to the team for helping me achieve this! Perfect week to finish the season!”