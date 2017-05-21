Video and Photo: Harry Kane reacts to winning the Golden Boot

From the man himself, @HKane…#PLFinale #GoldenBoot pic.twitter.com/i7vE91j7JP
— Premier League (@premierleague) May 21, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been giving his reaction to winning the Premier League Golden Boot.
A hat-trick in today’s final game of the season against Hull City took Kane to 29 goals for the campaign and rubber-stamped his position as the 2016/17 season’s top scorer.
After the final whistle at the KCOM Stadium, the England international was presented with the eponymous Golden Boot.
He recorded a short video message in response to his achievement and later took to Twitter to say: “So proud to win this beauty again! Thanks to the team for helping me achieve this! Perfect week to finish the season!”
So proud to win this beauty again! Thanks to the team for helping me achieve this! Perfect week to finish the season! #COYS #GoldenBoot pic.twitter.com/O2g1YWVQSj
— Harry Kane (@HKane) May 21, 2017