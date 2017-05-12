Video: Ronald Koeman sets ultimatum for Arsenal and Spurs target Ross Barkley

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has admitted he doesn’t know whether midfielder Ross Barkley wants to stay at the club.

The England international, aged 23, has been linked with a summer move to Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur . Koeman has now set an ultimatum for Barkley to make a decision on his future.

The Toffees boss says his club will not be waiting until August for an answer and told Barkley to tell the club his plans by next weekend so that they can plan for next season with or without him.

Barkley enters the final 12 months of his contract this summer and is yet to sign an extension.