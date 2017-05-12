Video: The scenes on the pitch after Man Utd beat Celta Vigo

"I've almost lost my voice. This was heart attack material towards the end."
🎤 @rioferdy5 on Man Utd's nervy finish vs. Celta Vigo pic.twitter.com/LvthHgTZxj
— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) May 11, 2017
These were the scenes on the pitch at Old Trafford after Manchester United’s Europa League semi-final victory over Celta Vigo last night.
Midfielder Paul Pogba was cheerleader in chief. He looked pretty pumped up as he shouted to every corner of the stadium.
After post-match handshakes with the match officials, a visibly moved Jose Mourinho headed over to the United fans in the Stretford End to celebrate.
His counterpart Eduardo Berizzo went to applaud the travelling Celta fans, while the Spanish side’s players huddled up for a moment of reflection.