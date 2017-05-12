Video: Slaven Bilic previews Liverpool game

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has held his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash with Liverpool.
The Hammers welcome the Reds to the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Croatian boss Bilic revealed that striker Andy Carroll is still struggling with a groin injury and will not be fit to face his former club. He said he would never give up on Carroll despite the injury-prone targetman’s constant fitness problems.
