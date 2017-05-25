Video: Spurs coach Toni Jimenez pulls off a scorpion kick

Mauricio sets up Toni Jimenez who brings back the scorpion kick! #SpursInHongKong pic.twitter.com/rG1dRzgFu6
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeping coach Toni Jimenez seems to be enjoying himself in Hong Kong.
He was having a kickabout with head coach Mauricio Pochettino during the north London side’s post-season tour to the Far East when he produced a scorpion kick for the cameras.
Pochettino chipped the ball forward and Jimenez hurled himself forward and his feet upwards in order to channel Rene Higuita.
His reaction afterwards suggests he was hoping for a slightly better connection than the one he made.