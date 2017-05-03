Video: Spurs star recovering after surgery

Sesión de rehabilitación terminada! 🏋🏻👌🏽
Rehabilitation session done! 🏋🏻♀️👌🏽
Full video in https://t.co/7HMQQqLZCx pic.twitter.com/gfLm3OLrdn
— Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) May 3, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela has shared video footage of his rehabilitation after hip surgery.
The Argentina international recently went under the knife after exhausting all other options in an effort to overcome the injury that had kept him out of action for most of the current season.
Although he will not play again this term, Lamela is at least back in the gym working on his recovery for next term.
After a great deal of speculation about his absence before the operation, it appears the former Roma man is now making more of an effort to keep fans in the loop about what he is up to.