Video: Spurs tweet highlights of their win over Arsenal

Posted by - May 3, 2017 - All News, Arsenal, Football videos, Premier League, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are still revelling in their north London derby victory over Arsenal.

They posted highlights of Sunday’s 2-0 victory over the Gunners on social media earlier today.

Among the footage, of course, is Dele Alli’s opening goal and the Harry Kane penalty that followed a few moments later.

But they also picked out some of the lesser seen highlights from the game, including Victor Wanyama showing off his strength in midfield.