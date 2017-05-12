Video: Steven Gerrard scores a hat-trick for the Liverpool Academy staff team

Stevie still has all the ability – and the passion! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/9AOuMEaL3E
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 12, 2017
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard rolled back the years this afternoon by scoring a hat-trick for the club’s academy staff team today.
The former skipper bagged three goals in a game against an RAF team this afternoon. If you’re wondering whether the game mattered to a player who has captained his club and country, he celebrated his hat-trick with a knee-slide celebration!
Gerrard is currently coaching at the academy and will take over as the Reds’ under-18 manager this summer.