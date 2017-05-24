Video: Wayne Rooney comes on for possibly his last Man Utd appearance

Posted by - May 24, 2017 - All News, Europa League, Football videos, Manchester United

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney made a cameo appearance in this evening’s Europa League final triumph over Ajax in what could be his final game for the club.

The long-serving skipper has been tipped to move on this summer after seeing his role in the team reduced dramatically under Jose Mourinho this season.

Mourinho sent Rooney on as a 90th minute replacement for Juan Mata. United were 2-0 up at the time and that was how the game finished.

You can see Rooney coming off the bench in the video above.