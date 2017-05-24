Video: Wayne Rooney comes on for possibly his last Man Utd appearance

Wayne Rooney cheered on to the pitch by the Manchester United fans as he replaces Juan Mata in the 90th minute. pic.twitter.com/N2ACAetqie
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney made a cameo appearance in this evening’s Europa League final triumph over Ajax in what could be his final game for the club.
The long-serving skipper has been tipped to move on this summer after seeing his role in the team reduced dramatically under Jose Mourinho this season.
Mourinho sent Rooney on as a 90th minute replacement for Juan Mata. United were 2-0 up at the time and that was how the game finished.
