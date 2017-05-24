Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrives at Europa League final on mobility transport

There was no way injured Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was going to miss out on this evening’s Europa League final.

Not only did he play a key part in United’s campaign before suffering a serious knee ligament injury in the quarter-final win over Anderlecht, the game is also being played in his native Sweden.

Ibra made a suitably big stir when he arrived at the Friends Arena. The veteran forward was being transported round the stadium in the sort of mobility transport you usually get in airports.