Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrives at Europa League final on mobility transport

Zlatan has arrived. Leg well rested #MUFC #UEL pic.twitter.com/mbN2YEQ97q
— Dan Salisbury-Jones (@dsj_itv) May 24, 2017
There was no way injured Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was going to miss out on this evening’s Europa League final.
Not only did he play a key part in United’s campaign before suffering a serious knee ligament injury in the quarter-final win over Anderlecht, the game is also being played in his native Sweden.
Ibra made a suitably big stir when he arrived at the Friends Arena. The veteran forward was being transported round the stadium in the sort of mobility transport you usually get in airports.