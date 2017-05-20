Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic doing rehab to ‘get ready for final’

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has caused a bit of a stir after posting a video of himself doing some hydrotherapy training.
In a caption accompanying the footage, the Swedish veteran said he was “ready for the final”.
Ibrahimovic is presumably either intentionally creating a buzz about his superhuman powers of recovery or else means getting ready to attend the final to cheer on his team-mates.
After suffering a serious knee ligament injury last month and undergoing surgery, not even Ibra could be back to fitness in time to face Ajax on Wednesday.