Videos: All the goals from Kitchee FC 1-4 Spurs

A brilliant strike from Sonny breaks the deadlock at the Hong Kong Stadium! #SpursInHongKong pic.twitter.com/Ye0jO9aVSp
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 26, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur rounded off their season with a comfortable 0-4 win over Kitchee FC in a post-season friendly in Hong Kong.
After rounding off their Premier League campaign last weekend, Spurs jetted out to the Far East for this game.
Goals from Heung-min Son, Vincent Janssen, Harry Kane and young substitute Kazaiah Sterling gave the Premier League side the win.
You can see all four of the goals in the order in which they were scored in the videos above and below.
.@VincentJanssen doubles our lead with a tidy finish from close range… #SpursInHongKong pic.twitter.com/1pNQtAvMDI
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 26, 2017
An incisive breakaway sees @HKane add our third at the Hong Kong Stadium… #SpursInHongKong pic.twitter.com/dqWRKrnEen
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 26, 2017
A great moment for Kazaiah Sterling as he rounds off the scoring at the Hong Kong Stadium… #SpursInHongKong pic.twitter.com/utqSVlH8Ve
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 26, 2017