Videos: All the goals from Kitchee FC 1-4 Spurs

Posted by - May 26, 2017 - All News, Asia, Football videos, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur rounded off their season with a comfortable 0-4 win over Kitchee FC in a post-season friendly in Hong Kong.

After rounding off their Premier League campaign last weekend, Spurs jetted out to the Far East for this game.

Goals from Heung-min Son, Vincent Janssen, Harry Kane and young substitute Kazaiah Sterling gave the Premier League side the win.

You can see all four of the goals in the order in which they were scored in the videos above and below.