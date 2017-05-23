Videos: Man Utd’s walk round the pitch in Stockholm

We brought you a photo earlier, now here is video footage of Manchester United on the pitch at the Friends Arena, Stockholm, where tomorrow’s Europa League final will be played.
Opponents Ajax earlier trained on the pitch, but there was nothing that strenuous for United, whose players and coaching staff ambled round the turf and familiarised themselves with the stadium.
United arrived in Sweden later than planned following the suicide bomb attack on Manchester Arena last night. Their on-pitch walk ended up happening at the same time as Ajax’s pre-match press conference.
Just nu. @ManUtd på finalarenan Friends #EuropaLeague pic.twitter.com/UqgjZaUHwP
— Anders Ekström (@Aneks_85) May 23, 2017
Can see United and Ajax at same time pic.twitter.com/4FOoKcUbbr
— Simon Stone (@sistoney67) May 23, 2017