Videos: Man Utd’s walk round the pitch in Stockholm

Posted by - May 23, 2017 - All News, Europa League, Football videos, Manchester United

We brought you a photo earlier, now here is video footage of Manchester United on the pitch at the Friends Arena, Stockholm, where tomorrow’s Europa League final will be played.

Opponents Ajax earlier trained on the pitch, but there was nothing that strenuous for United, whose players and coaching staff ambled round the turf and familiarised themselves with the stadium.

United arrived in Sweden later than planned following the suicide bomb attack on Manchester Arena last night. Their on-pitch walk ended up happening at the same time as Ajax’s pre-match press conference.