Videos: Spurs players arrive in the Far East

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have arrived in the Far East for a post-season tour.

A small party of Heung-min Son, Kyle Walker, Ben Davies and Kevin Wimmer have arrived in Son’s native South Korea for a short visit. You can see them arriving in Seoul in the video above.

Meanwhile, the rest of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad have travelled to Hong Kong, where they will play a friendly against local side Kitchee on Friday.

You can see Harry Kane and Dele in Hong Kong in the video below.