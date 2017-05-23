Videos: Spurs players arrive in the Far East

A huge crowd and great reception for Sonny, @kylewalker2, @kevinwimmer27 & @Ben_Davies33 as they arrive in Seoul… ✈️ 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/GylhcfjinN
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial)
Tottenham Hotspur’s players have arrived in the Far East for a post-season tour.
A small party of Heung-min Son, Kyle Walker, Ben Davies and Kevin Wimmer have arrived in Son’s native South Korea for a short visit. You can see them arriving in Seoul in the video above.
Meanwhile, the rest of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad have travelled to Hong Kong, where they will play a friendly against local side Kitchee on Friday.
You can see Harry Kane and Dele in Hong Kong in the video below.
🇭🇰 @HKane and @Dele_Alli stop to meet some fans upon their arrival in Hong Kong! #SpursInHongKong
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial)