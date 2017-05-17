Virgil van Dijk leads list of Chelsea transfer targets

Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk is one of the primary targets on Chelsea’s transfer wish-list, according to The Independent .

The Dutchman is said to be head coach Antonio Conte’s top defensive priority as he strengthens his squad ahead of a title defence and return to Champions League action next season.

Van Dijk has been linked with a summer move away from St Mary’s for a while now having impressed with his performances at the heart of the Saints’ defence in the first-half of the season.

Liverpool and Manchester City were the clubs most strongly linked with the 25-year-old, but it now appears they will face strong competition from the newly crowned champions.

Van Dijk is coming to the end of his second season at Southampton following his £13m move from Celtic in September 2015. He signed a six-year contract running until June 2022 last summer.

Chelsea need new centre-backs, with captain John Terry moving on and Kurt Zouma tipped for a loan spell away from Stamford Bridge.