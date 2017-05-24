Wayne Rooney to be left out of England squad to face Scotland and France

England and Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney will be left out of the squad to face Scotland and France, according to Sky Sports .

Rooney’s name will not feature when England manager Gareth Southgate announces his squad for the forthcoming games tomorrow, the report claims.

The 31-year-old has been a bit-part player for United in recent months and was left out of Southgate’s last squad for the games against Germany and Lithuania in March.

England are playing a World Cup qualifier against Scotland in Glasgow on June 10 and a friendly against France in Paris three days later. They look set to do so without their skipper and all-time leading goalscorer.

Rooney has 119 caps and 53 goals for the Three Lions, and has been captain since Steven Gerrard’s retirement after the 2014 World Cup.

But he has found himself behind the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcus Rashford in United manager Jose Mourinho’s plans this season and his national team prospects have taken a hit as a result.