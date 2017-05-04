West Ham troll Harry Kane ahead of Spurs game

Could do with another one like this from Kane on Friday…#OnThisDay 3️⃣ years ago pic.twitter.com/d1O2AZ91fB
— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) May 3, 2017
West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur get the Premier League weekend off to an exciting start tomorrow evening.
The Hammers host Spurs in a derby clash at the London Stadium on Friday night.
In the build-up to the game, the east Londoners have been taking their opportunity to wind up Harry Kane.
They posted video footage of Kane scoring an own goal for them in the same fixture three years ago. The Hammers also indicated they were hopeful Kane might score another goal for them tomorrow.